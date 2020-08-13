Two things urged me over to Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery in East Austin for my first in-person art show in months: Alejandra Almuelle’s portentous porcelains, earthenware and stoneware, as well as the gallery’s inviting plan for visitor safety.

Let’s deal with the latter first.

Cloud Tree owner Brian David Johnson — a wood artist in his own right — has chosen a reassuring format for visiting his gallery located inside a vintage 1948 Quonset hut on East Fifth Street.

An interested party may book a time slot at the gallery website for a 20-minute visit with a small group, or as I did, just for oneself. Johnson lays out all the familiar precautions — masks, distancing and so forth — then he and/or the artist are on hand to welcome you to the show.

Other Austin galleries and even large museums are doing this sort of thing — the Contemporary Austin put a thoughtful system in place for Laguna Gloria, and the Blanton Museum of Art recently announced a safe-visit plan for its complex — but I was impressed by the ease and elegance of Cloud Tree’s digital system.

In fact, Johnson is considering the use of this method after the pandemic ends.

Yet I would not have discovered this system without the inescapable pull of Almuelle’s art in a show titled "Being."

Originally from Peru, Almuelle concentrates here on partial human figures attached to other shapes that are sometimes made of other materials. The figures all seem to have experienced some sort of change over time and appear to have been "weathered" by soil, water or small holes poked by the artist. In more than one, those holes take on the look of aged coral.

The faces and eyes look away. Some remind one of the ancient world, others of alien shores washed by the sea.

The most arresting piece, reproduced on announcements for the show, presents the viewer with a bare-shouldered female with soft but stressed features. Below hangs a gnarly plant root. I can’t say exactly why this image haunts me, but it’s as if the weary figure has been plucked from the Earth.

An image for our times.

Another such figure rests on a skeletal boat as if journeying to death, or is it to life?

Almost overwhelming is a set of seven hanging figures taken from the Buddhist practice of making "tankas," paintings that are tools for teaching and meditation. Yes, I see the Buddhist influence on the posture and gestures, but there is so much more going on here that I’d gladly meditate on them for hours.

Almuelle also produces simpler pieces — wide bowls, slim vessels, groups of stoneware needles.

All of it is beguiling. If you’ve been missing fresh creative exposure as much as I have in the past few months, head over to Cloud Tree for some art therapy before Aug. 22.