Local venues are seeking submissions for a variety of exhibits and festivals scheduled for the fall in the Hub City.

According to a list from the Lubbock Arts Alliance, some of the call for entries include:

• Garden and Arts Center Fall Festival

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., is hosting its 50th Annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival welcomes all artists to be a part of this year’s event as they display and sell their work, which can include a variety of different media.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for those in attendance including participating vendors, volunteers, patrons, etc.

New vendor registration will be open Aug. 10. Registration deadline for all artists will be by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Currently sought are: Craft vendors, food vendors, volunteers, and entertainment.

For more information, call (806) 767-3724 or email gac@mylubbock.us.

• Lubbock Community Theatre Live(ish) 2

Lubbock Community Theatre’s Live(ish) Vol. 2 is under way and they are seeking performers and writers.

Interested performers should submit a resume and a one-minute monologue, song excerpt, or dance routine.

Performers will be given part(s) in sketches/songs/dance routines and must be able to film it themselves via phone, camera or Zoom.

Writers are asked to submit a working script(s) for their sketch comedy scene(s) or parody song(s).

For those wanting to write, but needing an idea, contact Heather May at heatherm@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

Compensation for hired performers and writers is $50.

Deadline for submissions is midnight on Saturday, Sept. 5, and the show will be performed on Oct. 24.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LubbockTheatre; lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/; or www.facebook.com/LubbockTheatre/

• CASP: 2021 5&J Exhibition Series

The Charles Adams Studio Project is accepting applications for its 2021 5&J Exhibition Series.

The 5&J Gallery exhibition series features 12 exhibitions per year, each with a duration of three to four weeks. Individual and group exhibition proposals are welcome.

Applicants should be prepared to submit an exhibition proposal, preferred dates, an updated CV, and relevant images.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Notification of acceptance will be during the month of October.

For more information, email info@casp-arts.org.

Or visit:

– casp-arts.org/5j-gallery/

– casp-arts.org/

– www.facebook.com/castudioproject/

• 31st annual National Arts Program Exhibition and Contest

The city of Lubbock is celebrating its 31st year of participation in the National Arts Program. The National Arts Program at Lubbock is an annual exhibit to highlight the works of city of Lubbock employees and their families, retirees, volunteers, and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors.

The exhibit will be from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30. Registration is open and will end on Monday, Oct. 19.

This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability. Each piece of artwork will be judged within its classification, not based on its medium. Each artist selects the classification in which their work will be judged.

Registration is available online at www.nationalartsprogram.org/venues/lubbock.

Those who do not have access to a computer, can come by the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., and fill out a paper registration as well. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Lubbock Garden and Arts Center 'Mask(ed)’ exhibit

The Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., is seeking art for an upcoming September exhibit titled "The Mask(ed) Life."

This exhibit will focus on masks in real life using any media desired such as painting, photography, sculpture, etc. There is no entry fee for this exhibit and the deadline to enter is Aug. 24.

More information and entry forms, visit the GAC website at www.lubbockgac.org.

For additional questions, email gac@mylubbock.us or call (806) 767-3724.

• CASPFEST: National Juried Exhibition

The Charles Adams Studio Project, 602 Ave. J, is seeking submissions for an exhibit to be on display Oct. 17-Nov. 20 at 5&J Gallery, 1105 Fifth St.

CASPFEST is a celebration of art, film, poetry and music, which aims to showcase exceptional contemporary arts.

This national art exhibition will be juried by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., a letterpress printer, papermaker and builder of artist’s books, based in Detroit, Michigan.

Kennedy earned his master of fine arts degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997 and has gone on to lecture and teach around the world. In 2015, he was named a United States Artist Glasgow Fellow.

This is the second annual event and will take place at the gallery as well as virtually.

Call for entry deadline is Aug. 17. Applicants will be notified by email of their acceptance by end of day Sept. 1.

For more information, visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7916

• Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is seeking individual and group exhibit submissions for 2021.

LHUCA welcomes artists to submit exhibition proposals in all disciplines for consideration in one of its four galleries.

Individual artists should submit 10 images and an exhibition proposal or artist statement.

Group proposals should include three images per artist and an exhibition proposal.

Entry deadline for proposals is Sept. 4, and artists will be notified by Sept. 24 via email if their proposal has been accepted.

Submissions may be made via Dropbox and email to linda.cullum@lhuca.org.

CD or USB drives may be mailed to: LHUCA, Attn.: Linda Cullum, 511 Ave. K, Lubbock, TX 79401.

For more information and questions contact Linda Cullum at linda.cullum@lhuca.org or (806) 762-8606. You can also visit http://lhuca.org/submissions OR https://www.facebook.com/lhucalubbock/photos/

• American Contemporary Craft: A Juried Exhibition

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is hosting the American Contemporary Craft: A Juried Exhibition from Oct. 2 to Nov. 26 in its Martin McDonald Gallery.

The call is open to all artists working in craft mediums: Books, Paper and Collage; Clay; Glass; Iron; Metals; Print and Letterpress; Fiber; Wood; and Mixed Media.

Artists must be at least 18 years of age. Entry fee is $20 for up to three entries.

Entry deadline is Aug. 31 and artists will be notified via email by Sept. 7. Delivery deadline for the exhibit is Sept. 25 and items will be returned on Dec. 1.

Cash prizes include: $500 for first place; $250 for second place; $100 for third place; and $50 each for two honorable mentions.

The show will be juried by Kathryn Gremley, gallery director of Penland Gallery at the Penland School of Craft in Penland, North Carolina.

For more information on how to enter and specifications on art pieces, email Linda Cullum at linda.cullum@lhuca.org.

Artists may also visit lhuca.org/submissions OR www.facebook.com/lhucalubbock/photos/