If you’re dreaming of cooler weather and the great outdoors, here’s a tip: Make reservations now for fall camping in Texas.

Texas state parks are currently accepting reservations for overnight stays up to three months in advance, which brings us into mid-October.

Most state parks are now open for day use and limited camping. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some new guidelines are in place when visiting Texas state parks, such as:

• Face coverings must be worn in all state park buildings.

• Six-foot social distancing is required.

• No groups larger than 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

Day passes and camping reservations are recommended for all visits. Check the TPWD website, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks, for the status of individual parks. You can also make reservations there, or by calling 512-389-8900.