Rick Treon’s first novel was about something he was very familiar with. After spending years as a reporter and editor with the Amarillo Globe-News, his protagonist for "Deep Background" was a journalist who comes back to the Texas Panhandle to investigate a murder.

But for his second novel, Treon had some trouble developing his protagonist. While he had an idea in mind, focusing the story, in part, about a death row inmate who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

"I was formulating that pretty well, but the character, my protagonist, I started writing him for the rough draft and he was flat," Treon said. "He wasn’t dynamic, didn’t have an exciting job or life. I knew I was going to have to go ahead and rewrite a lot of it anyway, so I just kept on going."

But after Treon spent some time working as a welder’s helper with one of his friends, he then developed Bartholomew Beck, the protagonist for "Let the Guilty Pay," which was released through online booksellers Saturday.

According to Treon’s website, the novel follows Beck, a writer who witnessed a murder but lied to the police about who killed them. Beck then wrote a true-crime novel about the event. But 20 years later, the character’s writing career has fallen off and while working as a welder helper on an oil pipeline, he finds a co-worker beaten to death with a screwdriver sticking out of her right eye, the same way his neighbor was killed.

Treon said some of his own experiences as a welder helper in Oklahoma helped develop some of the things that his protagonist went through.

"It’s not necessarily autobiographical, in terms of the character and his backstory and all that. I’ve never seen a body stuffed in one of those pipes. But I wouldn’t know that you could if I hadn’t been out there and hadn’t crawled inside one myself," Treon said. "I would say that in terms of what the character experiences and how he relates to the new environment is definitely based on my experience and little things, like how bad your feet hurt after the first couple of days, digging black stuff out of your ear with a q-tip and knowing that might not be healthy but hey, it is what it is."

Overall, it took Treon about a year to research and subsequently write the book. He said it was easier to put together this book after having the experience of writing his first. Like his first book, however, he chose to explore an area that he was familiar with.

"It is a book about this region. I do feel like the Texas Panhandle, and Oklahoma to some degree, the High Plains, isn’t represented in a lot of commercial fiction," he said. "If readers want to read something that feels authentic to this area and to the people of this area, I feel like I have done a good job with that. I think it will be fun for some people, especially if they know somebody who works in the oil and gas industry, or if they do themselves, I think it will be fun for them to read about some of the experiences doing that kind of work."

But with this novel, Treon made the intentional decision to leave the ending open.

"I didn’t wrap it up to where it was 100 percent clean so there was more story to write," he said. "But I also knew that the way that the climax and the dénouement happened in ’Let the Guilty Pay’ was good for now."

Treon is currently working on the sequel for "Let the Guilty Pay," further exploring Beck’s story.

But even after he finishes Beck’s story, Treon said he can take the experience he had working as a welder helper through other books he writes in the future.

"I am glad I had that experience, because whether or not it’s literally that job or other things related to the oil business, or even just somebody who has to work his butt off 10 hours a day to make a living, and now, I have that experience," he said. "That can be transferred to many characters and stories."

For more information on Treon’s new novel, visit his website, at https://ricktreon.com.