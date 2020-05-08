Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, "Naked Garden" (Fantasy). The band is based on the West Coast, but Lukas spent some of his formative years in Austin, and he’s largely been riding out the pandemic on his father Willie Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood. Released in late March, this 15-song set is a companion of sorts to last year’s acclaimed "Turn Off the News (Build a Garden)" album, with acoustic takes, alternate mixes and other songs recorded during those sessions that didn’t make last year’s record. "Our hope is that ‘Naked Garden’ offers a glimpse behind the curtain, at POTR in our most raw, honest and naked state," the band writes about the collection. Here’s an alternate take on the song "Civilized Hell":

Cindy Cashdollar, "Waltz for Abilene" (Silver Shot). Steel guitar ace Cashdollar spent more than two decades in Austin, doing time with Asleep at the Wheel and touring or recording with the likes of Bob Dylan and Van Morrison, before moving to upstate New York in 2015. "Waltz for Abilene," released in February, includes several tracks recorded here, with local players including Ray Benson, Marcia Ball, Omar Dykes, Derek O’Brien and Mike Flanigin. Throughout, Cashdollar’s musicianship on guitars ranging from lap steel to resophonic to baritone tricone to Weissenborn anchors these tunes gathered from a variety of sources. Here’s a recent live version of the album track "Sey Seychelles":

Mastersons, "No Time for Love Songs" (Red House). Husband-wife duo Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore moved to Los Angeles a few years ago but maintain strong ties to the Austin community. Local singer-songwriter Bonnie Whitmore, Eleanor’s sister, plays bass on this album, the Mastersons’ fourth (and first since changing labels from New West to Red House). The songs are partly informed by losses of family and friends in recent years, including renowned Austin bassist George Reiff, who produced two of the band’s previous albums. "The changes in our country and in the world make us long for the people we've lost along the way," Chris Masterson noted in press materials accompanying the release. "Only by cataloging and acknowledging loss and grief can we move forward with gratitude for what we have." Here’s the title track:

Will Sexton, "Don’t Walk the Darkness" (Big Legal Mess). Sexton moved to Tennessee several years ago after marrying Memphis bassist Amy LaVere, but the longtime Austinite always will have deep connections to his former town, where his brother Charlie Sexton remains a vital cog in the local music community. Released in March, "Don’t Walk the Darkness" is Will’s first album in more than a decade, following a 2015 collaborative release with LaVere. Its 10 tracks cover the broad range of Sexton’s roots-based musical foundations, incorporating elements of blues, country, Tex-Mex and more. "I just figured it was time for me to reconnect with singing and fronting a band, something I haven’t done in a long time," Sexton said in press materials accompanying the album. "This is a new start for me, but also kind of the logical extension of everything I’ve been doing since I was 9 years old." Here’s the track "Temptation’s Call":

OUT THIS WEEK

Wheatfield, "Some People" (Trout). Formed in the 1970s in Houston before relocating to Austin, Wheatfield teamed Trout Fishing in America’s Ezra Idlet and Keith Grimwood with Craig Calvert and Connie Mims on music they describe as "a genre-blasting sampling ranging from acoustic ballads with their signature vocal harmonies, to all-American rock & roll, to funk grooves." All members take turns with lead vocals on these 10 originals plus a cover of U2’s "I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For." Here’s the video for the title track:

Jeff Hortillosa, "The Horticulture Vol. 1" EP. On his Bandcamp page for this four-song set, the Whiskey Shivers guitarist says his music "is cultivated from bizarre jazz chords, passages of pastoral folk, raunchy roots-rock, buck-toothed Southern funk, and even strains of World music." That’s a pretty good assessment of the broad-ranging, hard-to-pin-down sound that accompanies lyrics focused largely on sociopolitical themes. Supplementing Hortillosa’s own tunes is an inventive reworking of the Pink Floyd classic "Us and Them." The EP’s "Vol. 1" designation suggests there’s more to come along these lines, as Hortillosa extends a solo catalog that launched with his 2017 debut "Corpus Callosum." Here’s the track "Millionaire":

COMING SOON

MAY 11: Strahan & the Good Neighbors, "Sadie," release show 6 p.m. May 11 at facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic.

MAY 15: Ruthie Foster Big Band, "Live at the Paramount" (Blue Corn).

MAY 22: Reckless Kelly, "American Girls" and "American Jackpot" (Thirty Tigers).

MAY 29: Sweet Spirit, "Trinidad" (Merge).

JUNE 5: John Baumann, "Country Shade."

JUNE 19: Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few, self-titled.

JUNE 19: Diana Burgess, "You Run."

JULY 3: Willie Nelson, "First Rose of Spring" (Legacy), moved from April 24.

JULY 10: Nobody’s Girl (self-titled).

