No exaggeration: I had no idea the extent of the digital collections of Austin’s museums, galleries, archives and cultural centers.

Until now.

Prior to the temporary closure of their material venues, I used their online collections only for reference, or when searching for a particular fact or image.

I didn’t realize that one could spend weeks, nay, months browsing these Austin treasure chests.

A good place to start, by the way, is by visiting thecollections.utexas.edu, which serves as a sleek introduction to the tens of millions of objects owned by the University of Texas. You must fill out a form, but then you have access to free digital versions of the book, "The Collections," put together by Andrée Bober and her UT Landmarks team.

The first week of our digital tour, we scouted out the Blanton Museum of Art, Ransom Center, Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin History Center, Davis Gallery and Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum.

The second week, we prospected nuggets at the Contemporary Austin, LBJ Presidential Library, Stephen L. Clark Gallery, Bullock Texas State History Museum, CamibaArt Gallery and Big Medium Gallery.

The third week, we explored the Briscoe Center for American History, Texas General Land Office, Wally Workman Gallery, Mass Gallery, UT Landmarks and Wittliff Collections.

This week’s siftings were no less productive. And there’s more to come.

Find more art art at these institution’s websites:

Texas Archeological Research Laboratory

Austin Galleries

UT Visual Arts Center

Texas State Library and Archives Commission

Women & Their Work

Russell Collection Fine Art Gallery