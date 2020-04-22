If you were planning to shelter in place with new tunes from Texas power trio, Dixie Chicks next month, we have bad news.

According to a statement from the group’s reps obtained by Variety, ""their highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘Gaslighter,’ originally scheduled to drop on May 1, 2020, via Columbia Records, has been postponed."

Sad trombones all around.

The statement didn’t list a new release date, but promised that "additional details are forthcoming," urging fans to check the band’s social media accounts for updates and announcements.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no updates to the Chicks’ social media accounts.