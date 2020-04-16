Did you enjoy our first two austin360 tours of the fabulous digital art and artifacts collected in Austin’s museums, galleries, archives and cultural centers?

The first week, we delved into the Blanton Museum of Art, Ransom Center, Mexic-Arte Museum, Austin History Center, Davis Gallery and Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum.

The second week, we explored the Contemporary Austin, LBJ Presidential Library, Stephen L. Clark Gallery, Bullock Texas State History Museum, CamibaArt Gallery and Big Medium.

If you missed those two tours, you can still take them at austin360.com

This week’s selections are no less compelling.