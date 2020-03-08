LCT to stage ’The Trials of Robin Hood’

Lubbock Community Theater wraps up its weekend performance of “The Trials of Robin Hood,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 4232 Boston Ave., Suite B.

Robin Hood: lusty hero, hopeless lover, or evil criminal? Upon his return from the Crusades, King Richard is forced to try and figure out what happened in his kingdom during his absence. Is the outlaw Robin Hood a hero, a lovelorn sap, or just plain mean?

Told from the perspectives of Robin himself, Maid Marian, and Prince John, this hilarious tale combines three different stories into one -- and with three different endings, leaves it up to the audience to decide which one is true.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus fees, and are available online at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

Call for entries issued for Arts Festival show

The 42nd Lubbock Arts Festival Juried Gallery competitions is now accepting entries. This competition is part of the annual Lubbock Arts Festival scheduled for April 18-19.

It is open to all artist working in any fine art media. Cost is $30 per entry with deadline for entries set for Monday. All entries must be received by the Lubbock Arts Alliance by Monday, March 16.

Entries must be original in design and execution; have been completed within the last two years; and works completed in a workshop or under supervision are ineligible.

All artwork must be for sale at a price determined at submissions and include sales tax. Entries will only be accepted online through entrythingy.com.

For more information on the art show and competition, visit lubbockartsfestival.org or call the Lubbock Arts Alliance at (806) 744-2787.

Queen tribute band to play at Cactus

“One Night of Queen,” performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

One of the top-rated tribute bands in the world, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences since May 2002.

This arena-style show will feature a pit area at the base of the Cactus stage. General admission is standing only in the pit area inside barricade.

General admission tickets are $25; first four rows of seating are $40; remaining floor rows are $35; standard balcony tickets are $30; and limited balcony box seats are available for $70 and include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Growler hosts Seinfeld trivia

Growler USA Lubbock, 6030 Marsha Sharp Fwy., Ste. 200, is hosting a Seinfeld Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Use your katra to dominate the dojo during all FIVE unique and challenging rounds on cockfighting, mail fraud, headfirst parking and pee-stained couches.

Reservations can be made by visiting: https://grllubbock-seinfeld.eventbrite.com

Two Docs hosts Brews and Bards

Brews and Bards - A Lubbock Theatre Social is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Two Docs, 502 Texas Ave.

Hosted by the Texas Tech Script Raiders, join an evening of improv by the Sentient Nuts and Script Raiders' No Shame Theatre.

What is No Shame Theatre? It is essentially an open mic for storytellers of all varieties.

The rules are simple: 1. Original work; 2. Five minutes or less; 3. Don't break anything.

All theater artists, stand up comics, poets, and storytellers are welcome to sign up and perform.

Admission is free.

Alamo hosts ’Clue’ movie party

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, 120 W. Loop 289, is hosting a “Clue” move party at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A mysterious invitation brings six strangers to a secluded mansion for an unconventional dinner party where each guest receives a pseudonym. As they learn more about their host, Mr. Boddy, via his butler, Wadsworth (Tim Curry), the group quickly realizes that Boddy has a devious plan in mind for all of them. And that’s when people start to die.

Because this is a Movie Party, Alamo will provide fun props like a flashlight and all sorts of blunt objects so that you can get in on all the murderous mayhem (note: please don’t murder anybody).

Tickets for this movie party are $14.07 and available for purchase online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets/

Bagpipe Consort hosts spring concert

The Caprock English Bagpipe Consort is hosting its 2020 spring cocnert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kent R. Hance Chapel on the Texas Tech campus, 17th Street and University Avenue.

The group will be performing music from England, Ireland, Brittany, France, Scotland, and Bulgaria on English Border Bagpipes, Irish Uilleann Pipes, Scottish Smallpipes, Bulgarian Gajda, and Scottish Great Highland Bagpipes.

The concert is free and open to the public.

TTU museum hosts Museum by Night: Bingo

The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting Museum by Night: Bingo from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Play bingo, win prizes, enjoy free food and refreshments and explore the museum.

The event is free and open to the public.

JoJo coming to USA

Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the tour to Lubbock on Friday.

General public tickets are available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

For Lubbock’s appearance, tickets will also be available through www.selectaseatlubbock.com, by phone at 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer. The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

Hancock brings unique sound to Cactus

Wayne “The Train” Hancock is scheduled to play at7:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Hancock’s latest album “Slingin’ Rhythm” has been described as “a finely honed, day-in-the-life brand of juke joint rhythm sitting in the sweet spot of American music invention between country, hillbilly, jazz and western swing.”

Tickets for this show are $12 in advance and $15 day of the show for reserved floor and standard balcony seats. Balcony box seats are $24 in advance and $30 the day of the show.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Relive the music of CCR, Eagles, Van Morrison, Van Halen

Caldwell Entertainment's the Caldwell Collective, is set to stage an all-new tribute production honoring the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Eagles, Van Morrison and Van Halen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Cactus Theater.

Jeff McCreight, Jason Fellers, Brandon Gwinn, Haley Simpson, Sheena Fadeyi and the Caldwell Collective will take you right back to the moment you first heard them.

Another performance of this show is scheduled for Friday, May 29.

Reserved seat tickets are $20 and balcony box seats are $40 and include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Movies 16 to screen original ’King Kong’

Movies 16 Lubbock is hosting a special one-day showing of original classic, “King Kong,” at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

In the classic adventure that made her a star, Fay Wray plays the beautiful woman who conquers the savage heart of a giant ape.

Traveling to an uncharted South Pacific island with an adventurer following tales of a God-Ape, Ann Darrow (Wray) is captured by the island's natives to serve as a human sacrifice to Kong. But when Kong, a giant ape, sees Darrow, it is overcome with love--and eventually captured by the adventurers.

Taken to New York and put on display, Kong breaks free and pursues Darrow through New York in one of the most famous scenes ever filmed.

This special event includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Tickets for this special showing are $5.68 and available for purchase online at atomtickets.com.

Alamo hosts ’Tommy Boy’ movie

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is hosting a “Tommy Boy” movie party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Feel like you’re on a road trip with Tommy and Richard at this interactive screening full of props and surprises that you'll love as much as Tommy loves wearing inappropriately-sized blazers.

When you arrive, we'll provide you with some confetti poppers you can fire when Rob Lowe gets hit in the marbles, M&M’s that you probably don’t want to put on your dashboard, and even some pine tree perfume in case you need to freshen up.

Tickets for this movie party are $14.07 and available online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets

LCT presents ’Clue on Stage’

Lubbock Community Theater presents “Clue on Stage,” March 19-22 and 26-29, at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Firehouse Theatre, 511 Ave. K.

Thursday through Saturday evening performances are at 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

The production is based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture the Hasbro board game Clue, and written by Sandy Rustin, based on the of Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit?

Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

Directed by Heather May, tickets for the LCT production are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors with group rates available.

To purchase tickets, go to https://lubbockcommunitytheatre.org/

Jake’s hosts Silent Planet

Jake’s Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th St., will host Silent Planet at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20.

This show is open to all ages.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online at stubwire.com

Lane to perform concert for veterans

Texas Country music’s Tanner Lane will perform a show at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Lubbock Veterans Memorial, 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue.

The musician brings his Americana sound to the South Plains for a show of support to America’s veterans who have served and those who are currently serving.

For more information, visit Lane’s Facebook page.

Los Texmaniacs to play Cactus

Los Texmaniacs with special guest Flaco Jimenez are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs are the past, present and future of conjunto music. Conjunto music may be a familiar sound to residents of Texas, but its worldwide appeal can be surprising. Combine a hefty helping of Tex Mex conjunto, simmer with several parts Texas rock, add a daring dash of well-cured blues, and R&B riffs, and you’ve cooked up the tasty Grammy winning Los Texmaniacs groove.

Tickets for this show are $35 for rows A-D; $30 for rows E-K; $25 for standard balcony; and $60 for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Alamo to screen ’The Birdcage’

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, 120 W. Loop 289, is hosting a special showing of “The Birdcage” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

For the Remakes & Hot Takes series, Alamo is showcasing remakes and adaptations they love. Some are revered, some are controversial, all are worth another look. See what else we have in store for you here.

Director Mike Nichols teams up with his former partner/screenwriter Elaine May for the first time in many years and for the first time together in films to create this sophisticated, remake of the phenomenally popular French musical farce La Cage aux Folles that stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest as two dramatically disparate couples who manage to reconcile their vast differences for the sake of their children who are getting married.

Tickets for this show are $10 and available online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets/the-birdcage/

Movies 16 hosts 25th anniversary showing of ’Braveheart’

Movies 16, 5721 58th St., is hosting a special showing of the 25th anniversary of “Braveheart,” starring Mel Gibson, at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 23.

A richly detailed saga of power, passion, and the fight for freedom with Gibson as William Wallace, a bold Scotsman who rallies his countrymen to liberation from oppressive English rule. Winner of five Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, “Braveheart” is “the most sumptuous and involving historical epic since Lawrence of Arabia” (Rod Lurie, Los Angeles Magazine).

This anniversary event includes a sneak peek of Robert the Bruce.

Tickets for this special showing are $12.45 and available for purchase online in advance at atomtickets.com

Lights, Camera, Law hosts ’Good Night, and Good Luck’

Alamo Lubbock and the Texas Tech School of Law will host the next Lights, Camera, Law at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, with the screening of “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

This program serves to showcase popular films and then discuss the legality behind them. Join us for some of your favorites and then stay for a post-film discussion provided by members of the Texas Tech School of Law.

Set during the early days of broadcast journalism in 1950s America, G“Good Night and Good Luck” chronicles the real-life conflict between television newsman Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy, leader of the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Murrow defied corporate and sponsorship pressures to examine the lies and scaremongering tactics perpetrated by McCarthy during his communist witch hunt, putting a desire to report the facts and enlighten the public at the forefront of his job.

Tickets for this show are $7 each and available online in advance at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets

Tickets on sale for TobyMac

Grammy award-winning Christian musician TobyMac will be bringing his "Hits Deep Tour" to Lubbock on March 26 at United Supermarkets Arena.

The seven-time Grammy winning artist will be on tour with other rising stars such as Tauren Well, Jordan Feliz, and We Are Messengers.

Tickets are on sale at selectaseatlubbock.com, and can also be purchased by calling (806) 770-2000 or in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets.

For more information, visit tobymac.com.