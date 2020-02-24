The Collide agency will return to South by Southwest 2020 with a series of free day parties on Rainey Street. The standout bash thus far is a Doc Martens event that runs from March 18-20 at the Container Bar. The event, which runs from 1 to 6:30 p.m. daily includes headline performances from the Black Angels, Junglepussy and the Frights and appearances from Har Mar Superstar, the Coathangers and many more. RSVP here.

Collide is also producing Still a Free Country at Lustre Pearl with Philly rockers, Low Cut Connie, six-piece British indie outfit, Sports Team and country-rocker Nikki Lane on March 19-20 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP here.

You can also RSVP to a "Shameless" St. Patrick’s Day bash at the the Showtime House at the Clive Bar on March 17 from noon to midnight. RSVP here.

The British Music Embassy will spotlight the best new artists from the United Kingdom during SXSW 2020 with six official evening showcases and five free parties at Cedar Street Courtyard.

Festivities kick off with a free evening bash on March 15 followed by official showcases each night through March 21. The free day parties are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 18-21. Featured artists include rising singer-songwriter Jordan Mackampa, ethereal soul pop standouts Babeheaven and singer/DJ Shygirl. More information and RSVP.

You can also RSVP to Cyberbabes, the 2020 SXSW party from Boss Babes ATX who say the event will be "a one-night music and art festival amplifying the work of femme and queer musicians, DJs, performance and visual artists." The party is set for March 15 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. RSVP here.

Most of these events give priority admission to SXSW badge and wristband-holders.