Now in its third year, EDM festival, Camp Nowhere is scheduled to hit the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on June 21.

Bassnectar, REZZ, Jai Wolf, Said The Sky, Dabin and William Black are on the roster for the traveling festival that also has a date in Dallas.

Organizers describe the event as a "mini-festival experience rooted in self-expression and imagined just for Texas, inspired by psychedelia and the Southwest."

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. More information.