By A-J Media

Outpost Repertory Theatre kicks off its 2020 season with “Grounded,” a powerful, one-woman war drama by award-winning playwright George Brant.

There will be a preview performance at 8 p.m. Thursday. Regular performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Jan. 24-25 and Jan. 30-Feb 1; with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. All performances will be at the Firehouse Theatre at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Ave. K.

In “Grounded,” we meet a fighter pilot (portrayed by Rachel Hirshorn) who is at the top of her game, flying for the U.S. Air Force. When the unexpected happens, this tough, funny, and charismatic warrior is reassigned to remotely fly fighter drones that bomb tactical targets in the Middle East. As she learns this new job, can she come to terms with the increasingly dehumanized and impersonal costs of modern warfare?

A timely and engrossing drama about the ethics of war, “Grounded” is directed by Outpost Rep guest artist Patrick Pearson.

“Grounded” contains strong language and adult themes.

Brant other plays include “Marie and Rosetta,” “Elephant’s Graveyard,” “The Mourners’ Bench,” “Into the Breeches!,” “Any Other Name,” “Salvage,” “Grizzly Mama,” “Three Voyages of the Lobotomobile,” and “Dark Room.”

An affiliate writer at the Playwrights' Center, Brant’s scripts have been produced internationally by the Public Theater, the Atlantic Theater Company, Cleveland Play House, the Alley Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, the Studio Theatre, City Theatre, the Gate Theatre of London, Page 73, and the Traverse Theatre, among others. His plays have received multiple prestigious awards. He is published by Samuel French, Oberon Books and Smith & Kraus.

Pearson is a freelance director based in Huntsville, where he is an assistant professor of theater and musical theater at Sam Houston State University. Prior to his work at SHSU, Pearson served as the director of Artistic Programming at Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C.

Previous directorial credits include “Rooms: a Rock Romance” at Chance Theatre in LA, where he received an Ovation Nomination Best Director; “Caps for Sale” at World Premiere Off Broadway and national tour); “The Diviners” at Kennedy Center Family Theatre; “Everybody” at Erica Starr Theatre; “Equus” at Young Theatre; and “The City Of” at Capital Fringe at Arena Stage; among others.

Pearson is a member of SDC, the professional union of stage directors and choreographers.

Others involved in the production are Annie Jenkins, stage manager; Sarah E. Johnson, dramaturg; Jared A. Roberts, scenic designer; Mallory Prucha, costume designer; April Langehennig, lighting designer; Matthew Mosher, sound designer; David Mitchell, assistant director; Abraham Millan, assistant stage manager; and Grace Wohlschlegel, associate technical director.

Tickets are $25 general admission; $15 senior, veteran, active military; and $5 for students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.outpostrep.org