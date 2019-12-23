Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Gala

What: In true Carson Creek Ranch style, the Nobelity Project benefit — featuring a concert by Grupo Fantasma and Superfónicos — spans beyond music and dance, with cocktails inspired by the music, Champagne, complimentary desserts, and snacks available from Austin’s best food trucks.

Cost: $75 general admission; VIP options range from $150-$3,000.

Where: Carson Creek Ranch, 701 Dalton Lane

Information: eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-gala-with-grupo-fantasma-and-superfonicos-tickets-80944042811

Jan. 18

UMLAUF Auction: A Burlesque Ball

What: The elegant evening features cocktails and Champagne, aerialists and burlesque performances, as well as unique auction packages for attendees to bid on, including a trip for two to the Grammy Awards with award-winner Mela Sarajane Dailey.

Cost: $500 general admission, $1,000 VIP tickets

Where: Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Road, Suite 8A

Information: umlaufsculpture.org/auction

Feb. 1

CASAblanca Gala

What: Join CASA of Travis County for a night of celebration, reflection and life-changing impact, raising money toward the goal of providing a volunteer advocate for every child in need in the Austin community.

Cost: Individual tickets available in a limited amount on request; sponsorships start at $2,500.

Where: Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Drive

Information: casablancagala.com

2020 Changing the Story (un)Gala

What: Featured speakers Korey Wise and Frederick Shaw Jr. will speak and interact with the audience (with Q&A opportunity), in addition to an all-star line-up of honorees, performers and dignitaries as guests, to raise money for African American Youth Harvest Foundation.

Cost: $75 general admission

Where: Austin Achieve Public School, 7424 E. Hwy. 290

Information: eventbrite.com/e/2020-changing-the-story-ungala-tickets-84099203983

Feb. 8

Rodeo Austin Gala

What: The evening includes a cocktail hour, a gourmet dinner, one-of-a-kind silent and live auctions, and boot-tapping live music entertainment as provided by Gary Allan and special guest Bri Bagwell.

Cost: $250 individual tickets; sponsorships start at $2,000. Pricing is through Dec. 15, when tickets go up by $50 and tables by $500.

Where: Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road

Information: rodeoaustin.com/events/special-events/gala

2020 HRC Austin Gala Dinner

What: This annual event brings together nearly 1,000 of Austin’s most influential citizens to celebrate the LGBTQ community’s successes and further engage in the important work of the Human Rights Campaign.

Cost: Tickets start at $275

Where: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second St.

Information: hrc.org/events/hrc-austin-gala

Feb. 15

Shake, Rattle & Roll: The 9th Annual Heart to Heart Gala

What: A 1950s sock hop where you’ll enjoy dancing to great music from yesterday and today, casino games, dinner, drinks and a lively auction with exciting items to bid on. Elvis will even make a special guest appearance

Cost: $100 individual tickets; sponsorships start at $1,200

Where: Sheraton Georgetown Hotel, 1101 Woodlawn Ave., Georgetown

Information: hearttoheartgala.com

May 9

Paramount Gala 2020

What: Let the good times roll at the Paramount Theatre’s anniversary gala, featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, with additional music by New Breed Brass Band and Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet.

Cost: $500 individual ticket; sponsorships start at $4,000.

Where: The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave.

Information: austintheatre.org/paramount-gala-2020