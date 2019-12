Adam Levine’s superstar pop rock outfit, Maroon 5 will hit the road for a multi-national arena tour in 2020 and their bringing Fort Worth crooner, Leon Bridges and pop artist Meghan Trainor along for the ride.

The tour includes a stop at the Austin360 Amphitheater on June 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at noon.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to indicate that Leon Bridges will not be performing on the Austin date of this tour.