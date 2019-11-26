They’re the gifts that keep giving — evergreen holiday TV specials and movies that have become annual fixtures on our screens. Some like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” have been around for decades.

Here’s a rundown of returning programs. Be aware that many of them will air multiple times. With a few exceptions, we have listed only the initial telecasts. Consult daily listings for up-to-date details:

Nov. 28

“The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (9 a.m., KXAN)

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (7 p.m., KVUE)

Nov. 29

“The Polar Express” (6 and 8 p.m., AMC)

“Frosty the Snowman” (7 p.m., CBS Austin)

“Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” (7 p.m., the CW; re-airs 7 p.m. Dec. 18)

“Frosty Returns” (7:30 p.m., CBS Austin)

Nov. 30

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” (4:45 and 10 p.m., AMC)

“Elf” (6 and 8 p.m., AMC)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (7 p.m., KXAN; re-airs 7 p.m. Dec. 24; will also air at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 on USA Network)

“Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” (7 p.m., CBS Austin)

“Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” (7:30 p.m., CBS Austin)

“The Story of Santa Claus” (8 p.m., CBS Austin)

Dec. 1

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (5 and 7:15 p.m., AMC)

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (7 p.m., KVUE)

“Christmas with the Kranks” (9:30 p.m., AMC)

Dec. 2

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS Austin)

Dec. 3

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8 p.m., KXAN; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 25)

Dec. 4

“87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (7 p.m., KXAN)

Dec. 5

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., KVUE)

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (7 p.m., KXAN; re-airs 7 p.m. Dec. 23)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (9 p.m., AMC)

Dec. 12

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (7 p.m., KVUE)

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (7:30 p.m., KVUE)

Dec. 13

“The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (7 p.m., the CW)

Dec. 14

“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” (7:30 p.m., KXAN)

Dec. 16

“Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown” (8 p.m., the CW; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 24)

“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth” (8 p.m, Austin PBS)

Dec. 17

“Shrek the Halls” (8:30 p.m., KVUE)

Dec. 18

“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” (8 p.m., the CW)

Dec. 19

“Disney Prep & Landing” (7 p.m., KVUE)

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” (7 p.m., the CW; re-airs 7 p.m. Dec. 25)

“Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice” (7:30 p.m., KVUE)

Dec. 20

“I Love Lucy Christmas Special” (7 p.m., CBS Austin)

Dec. 22

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown” (6 p.m., KVUE)

“A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” (8 p.m., CBS Austin)

Dec. 24

“A Christmas Story” 24-hour marathon (7 p.m., TBS)

Dec. 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (9 a.m., KVUE)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Jim Carrey version) (7:30 p.m., KXAN)

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special” (8 p.m., PBS Austin)

Dec. 26

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., KVUE)

Dec. 31

“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020” (7 p.m., KVUE)

“A Toast to 2019!” (7 p.m., KXAN)

“NBC New Year’s Eve Special” (9 p.m., KXAN)