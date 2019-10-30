Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Friday: Dream Syndicate at 3Ten. Never one for idle time, Steve Wynn plays in three of the best rock ’n’ roll bands of the 21st century. There’s the Baseball Project, with an elastic lineup of largely R.E.M. alumni and songs about the national pastime, and Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3, which arose after his string of solo records in the 1990s. But he still may be best known for his 1980s SoCal psych-tinged outfit the Dream Syndicate. Their welcome return in recent years has led to two new albums, including this year’s envelope-pushing "These Times." When they played 3Ten in January 2018, it was their first Austin show in decades. Nice to see they didn’t stay away so long this time. Daniel Donato opens. $25-$30. 8:30 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Friday-Sunday: F1 Music with Pink, Imagine Dragons, Kool and the Gang. If you’re not into fast cars, attending these concerts might be an ordeal, but if you like Formula One racing (or you’re F1 curious), your three-day F1 wristbands include a trio of concerts to rock your race weekend. On Friday, Imagine Dragons will bring the "Thunder" to the post-preliminaries party on the Super Stage Festival Lawn. Then on Saturday, pop superstar Pink, who’s renowned for adding exhilarating aerial acrobatics to her stage shows, will perform. Kool and the Gang will be on hand to "celebrate good times" after the race finals on Sunday. In addition to the headliners, more than two dozen local acts including Grupo Fantasma, Shinyribs, Mélat and Mobley will perform on the F1 grounds as part of the race weekend festivities. Single day tickets start at $65 Friday, $175 Saturday and $135 Sunday. General admission three-day passes are $195. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. circuitoftheamericas.com — D.S.S.

Sunday: Dia de los Muertos Music Festival with Los Lobos at Stubb’s outdoor. It’s a couple days past the actual traditional Mexican holiday Nov. 1 , but any occasion that brings the great East Los Angeles band Los Lobos to town is worthy. Inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame last year, Los Lobos has long been a favorite of Austin audiences, drawing big crowds here even before their 1987 "La Bamba" breakthrough. A benefit for Easter Seals, this afternoon-into-evening shindig will also feature sets by Los Daddys, El Dusty, Chicas Rock, DJ Automatic, TA and TwztdAdio. $25-$30. 4 p.m. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.

Wednesday and Thursday: Guy Clark tribute with Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp at Cactus Cafe and Saxon Pub. Clark was already a Texas songwriting legend when he died three years ago at age 74, and his music shows no signs of fading from public consciousness. That’s thanks in part to the efforts of Thompson, Clark’s longtime accompanist, and Camp, a close friend and collaborator. Together, they put on a show of the master’s material that, crazy as it may sound, might even be better than Clark’s own performances were. That was our take after seeing this show at the Cactus last year; this time through, they’ve added a stop at the Saxon, as well. Wednesday: $30, 8 p.m., 2247 Guadalupe St., cactuscafe.org. Thursday: $25-$35, 8 p.m., 1320 S. Lamar Blvd, thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

Thursday: Levitation kickoff events. The celebration of boundary-pushing psych rock, metal, electronic music and more returns as a series of individually ticketed club shows in the Red River Cultural District. Highlights from the first night include a sold-out show with Oakland sludge-metal act High on Fire, Power Trip at the Mohawk, indie folk from Angel Olsen and Devendra Banhart at Stubb’s and Canadian electronic music project TR/ST at Empire. The festival continues through Nov. 10. See levitation-austin.com for individual show information. — D.S.S.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday-Saturday

String Cheese Incident at Stubb’s outdoor

Friday

Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella at Erwin Center

Lukas Graham, Lauren Duski at ACL Live

Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, Cassandra Jenkins at 04 Center

Jade Bird, Flyte at Scoot Inn

Tegan & Sara at Stateside at the Paramount (sold out)

Noah Gundersen, Scott Ruth at Antone’s

UtopiaFest pre-party with Sir Woman, Nané at Parish

Girls Rock Austin benefit with Quiet Company, Shy Beast, Otis the Destroyer at Barracuda

DougFest (Doug Sahm tribute) at Continental Club

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan, Rosie Flores Revue at C-Boy’s

Amelia White, Don Harvey & A Is Red at Townsend

Ray Prim, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Sarah Sharp & Mitch Watkins at Threadgill’s

Christy Hays, John Calvin Abney at Stay Gold

Trouble in the Streets, Dave Scher Trio, Leeann Atherton at One-2-One Bar

Tortilla Flats with Shandon Sahm & Jeff Pinkus at Sam’s Town Point

Young Costello, Hunnybunny, Roustabouts at Flamingo Cantina

Hickoids, Flametrick Subs at North Door

Altamesa, Hoot & Holler, Warm Sugar at Hole in the Wall

James Polk’s CenterPeace, Paper Moonshiners at Elephant Room

BLXPLTN, Atomic Blondie at Hotel Vegas

Kev Bev at ABGB

Saturday

Day of the Deadhead with George Porter Jr., Steve Kimock, more at Carson Creek Ranch

Ray LaMontagne, Just Passing Through, Kacy & Clayton at ACL Live

Helmet at Mohawk outdoor

Shovels & Rope, John Paul White at Scoot Inn

Emerge — ATX Graffiti Show with DJs Hectik, Notion, Chorizo Funk at Scholz Garten

Bijou at Vulcan Gas Company

Gaelic Storm, Pat Byrne at 3Ten

Anamanaguchi at Empire Garage

EOTO at Empire Control Room

Bluebonnets, Jesse Dayton, Naughty Ones, Shelley King CD release at Continental Club

Strand of Oaks at Continental Gallery

Story So Far, Frights, Hunny, Just Friends at Emo’s

Casino AM, Holy Motor at ABGB

Jack Harlow, Allblack at Antone’s

Del Castillo Trio at Cactus Cafe

Michael Fracasso at Threadgill’s

South Austin Moonlighters at Saxon Pub

Johnny Goudie at One-2-One Bar

California Honeydrops, Ley Line at the Parish

Michael Samilpa Benefit with Conjunto Los Pinkys at Sam’s Town Point

Tomas Ramirez at Elephant Room

Eggmen at El Mercado Backstage

Sunday

Clay Walker, Lonestar, Restless Heart at H-E-B Center

Kim Petras at Emo’s (sold out)

Sunset Sessions with Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Mamahawk at Eberly

Chris Beall, Resentments, Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross at Saxon Pub

Nappy Roots, Riders Against the Storm at Empire Control Room

Shandon Sahm at Antone’s Record Shop

Barbara Nesbitt, Kelly Green, Giulia Millanta at One-2-One Bar

Erin Jaimes, Miss Lavelle White at Antone’s

RF Shannon, Longriver, Lizzie Buckley at Cheer Up Charlies

Uché, Sunrise Police, CasualT at Scratchouse

Murf, Super Thief, Luvweb at Mohawk indoor

Lo Jinx at Radio

Georgia Parker at ABGB

Jim Stringer at Sam’s Town Point

Monday

Big Thief, Palehound at Stubb’s outdoor

Lonelyland, Hoody & the Wolves at Saxon Pub

Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday at Continental Gallery

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Michael O’Connor at El Mercado Backstage

Brad Stivers, Blue Monday with Carl Weathersby, James Bullard at Antone’s

Steel Monday with John Russell at Sam’s Town Point

James Moritz, Kathryn Legendre, Texas Tycoons at White Horse

Loafers, Chillbill, Not Really at Hotel Vegas

Goon, AMA, Spirit Ghost at Mohawk indoor

Derrick Davis Trio at Geraldine’s

Tuesday

Swan Songs benefit with Chris Duarte, Jelly Ellington, Robert Wagner’s Rogue Collective at One-2-One Bar

Assuming We Survive, We Were Sharks at Empire

Starcrawler at Barracuda

Katastro, Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese at Stubb’s indoor

TsuShiMaMiRe at Lost Well

Dan Dyer, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club

Jon Blondell Quintet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room

Ephraim Owens at Continental Gallery

Rose Sinclair Steel Quintet at Sam’s Town Point

Durawa Saxtravaganza at El Mercado Backstage

Wednesday

Kero Kero Bonito at Mohawk outdoor

Vintage Trouble, Kyle Daniel at Antone’s

Trashcan Sinatras at 3Ten

Titus Andronicus at Barracuda

Tameca Jones, Roxy Roca at Stubb’s indoor

Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club

Red Young, Blue Moon Jazz Quartet at Continental Gallery

Matt Hubbard Trio, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Pat Byrne at Geraldine’s

Rob Baird at Saxon Pub

Warren Hood at ABGB

Johnny Goudie at Threadgill’s

John Mills Times Ten, Jitterbug Vipers at Elephant Room

Mau Mau Chaplains at Flamingo Cantina

Exhalants at Lost Well

La Moña Loca, Alan Haynes at One-2-One Bar

Watters at Far Out Lounge

Thursday

Chris Young, Eli Young Band, Matt Stell at H-E-B Center

David Bromberg Quintet at One World Theatre

VHC’s Tuned to Health benefit with Bob Schneider, Bidi Bidi Banda, School of Rock Austin at ABGB

Southern Avenue, Reid Umstattd at 3Ten

Cat Clyde, Jeremie Albino at Antone’s

Gray Havens, Wilder Atkins at 04 Center

Ginger Leigh at Parker Jazz Club

Tom Goss, Nakia, Liz De Roche at Townsend

Cat Clyde at Antone’s

Tim Reynolds, TR3 at Parish

Sydney Wright, Texas KGB at One-2-One Bar

Michael Fracasso, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Dony Wynn, Julieann Banks and Bukka Allen at Continental Club

Dirt Monkey, Conrank, Zia at Vulcan Gas Company

Midgetmen, Troll, Far Far Future at Hole in the Wall