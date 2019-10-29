Harriet Tubman was tough as nails, a fact director Kasi Lemmons pounds home in her pedestrian biopic, “Harriet.” Tubman’s history (or is it herstory?) is long overdue for a wide-screen, three-dimensional Technicolor close-up. It’s downright scandalous it took this long, considering all she did was - you know - alter history.



The script, which Lemmons co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard (“Remember the Titans”) is a by-the-numbers chronicle of Harriet’s life as an abolitionist, her escape from slavery and her many returns South to lead hundreds more to freedom via the Underground Railroad.



Big subject.



Big cast.



Big letdown.



It’s a history lesson and not much more.



The film opens in 1841, when the anti-slavery movement is robust, but the slave trade is still very much a lucrative business. The ratification of the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery won’t come until December 1865.



We meet Araminta “Minty” Ross (Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo) as she’s about to escape her “owners,” the Brodess family (Mike Marunde, Jennifer Nettles) of Maryland, by plunging off a bridge and trudging hundreds of miles barefoot to Philadelphia to emancipation. As a new woman, she changes her name to Harriet (after her mother) Tubman (after her first husband).



She is characterized as a deeply spiritual, gun-toting heroine. She kicks butt and takes names, but also cries when a man breaks her heart. In one scene she’s shooting off a man’s finger; in another, she’s baking a pie. She’s tenacious and soft. Just like the film. The script is a mix of action and emotional drama that never quite reaches the heights intend. The images of thick, snake-like scars on the backs of Harriet and her fellow slaves are appalling, but you don’t feel it as deeply as you did in “12 Years A Slave” or “Amistad.” It’s sterile. The tension is movie-of-the-week caliber. What’s more, the narrative structure relies heavily on Harriet’s “spells” (a brain trauma suffered at the hands of her master when she was 13) to advance the plot. Whenever it’s time for something too big to happen, a suddenly stricken Harriet sees a vision or hears the voice of God, and then voila, another box checked, path taken or crisis averted. It’s an overly deliberate device.



Erivo’s co-stars, however, add needed spark to a film that often grows sluggish. Joe Alwyn (“The Favourite”) plays Gideon, her childhood playmate turned master and main sparring partner. Leslie Odom Jr. is William Still, Harriet’s trusted friend and member of the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society. As Marie Buchanon, another loyal friend, Janelle Monáe is as strong here as she was in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Isn’t it time she got a shot at a lead role? As Harriet’s father, Clarke Peters from HBO’s “The Wire,” not only adds gravitas but infuses the film with a dose of humor. Ditto for Henry Hunter-Hall, the director’s son, playing a scheming slave tracker.



Erivo (“Widows,” “Bad Times at the El Royale”) is a joy to watch even if it’s in a formulaic context. Plus, she elevates her performance with her powerhouse vocals on the end-credits song “Stand Up,” which could earn the movie an Oscar nomination. Other awards-season love is unlikely. Lemmons’ movie is an unremarkable tribute to a woman who deserves a better movie.



“Harriet”

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters.

(PG-13 for thematic content throughout, violent material and language including racial epithets.)

Grade: B-