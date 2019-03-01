There are still plenty of games left in the 2018-19 NCAA basketball season, but the sport’s signature tournament is just around the corner. The 2019 NCAA Tournament will begin with the First Four play-in games March 19-20 and will culminate with the National Championship game on April 8 in Minneapolis. To get you up to speed or to find out where your favorite college team stands, here a few college basketball podcasts to listen to.

March Madness 365 with Andy Katz

Longtime college basketball analyst and correspondent Andy Katz gives fans the latest news surrounding college basketball on his weekly podcast. Katz covers the newsmakers in college basketball during the entire year and welcomes coaches, players and reporters to discuss games, off-court issues and analysis. Recent episodes include: "Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin, UCF’s Tacko Fall, and SEC Analyst Andy Kennedy," "UNC’s Roy Williams, ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, and Texas Tech Chris Beard" and "Gonzaga’s Mark Few and University of Tennessee’s Grant Williams."

Find it: https://apple.co/2M4jYX4

Three Man Weave

Hosted by three former basketball players who never played beyond high school, the Three Man Weave podcast features Matt Cox, Ky McKeon and Jim Root discussing all things college basketball. The bi-weekly show features game previews, the latest news on and off the court, and which teams they are most exciting to watch. Recent episodes include: "White Claw - ‘Get the Claw,’" "Popcorn the Bear" and "System Overload."

Find it: https://www.three-man-weave.com/podcasts

Screen The Screener

Hosts Mike Randle and Gus Kearns give college basketball a closer look all throughout the year. Along with team and conference game analysis, episodes feature guest discussions about the latest news and notes on college hoops. Recent episodes include: "Small School Serfs > Power Six Vassals," "Thom Henson - Wofford Terriers" and "Harvard Crimson - David Tannenwald (Harvard Magazine)."

Find it: https://apple.co/2UfF2OA

Courtside with Greenberg & Dakich

Longtime former college coaches Seth Greenberg and Dan Dakich give college basketball fans an all-access look inside the game using their extensive inside knowledge. Along with analysis from a coaching perspective, the duo also interview current and former coaches and players to break down the latest in the world of college basketball. Recent episodes include: "A Tiger’s Tale," "Mark Few" and "Mount Zion."

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/2689788