For the first time in eight years, three new baked goods are being added to the McDonald’s menu: the apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, on Oct. 28.

The new dessert items will be available beginning on a Wednesday, and customers will be able to order the new items all day at participating restaurants nationwide.

"McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost 50 years," said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA. "We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day."

Their breakfast story began with the Egg McMuffin in 1971.

"Over the years, we’ve continued to evolve our breakfast menu for our customers by introducing breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and committing in 2015 to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, we’re continuing the legacy with our addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll," according to a news release.

Below is a breakdown of the new items:

Apple Fritter: a classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples that's fried and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing

Blueberry Muffin: baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping

Cinnamon Roll: buttery, flaky pastry dough layered with cinnamon and drizzled with cream cheese icing