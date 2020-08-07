Workforce Solutions to host virtual job fair Aug. 11

Workforce Solutions of the South Plains is inviting job seekers and employers to take part in their first virtual Job Fair on Aug. 11.

There is no cost for participating in the event and it begins at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers will be able to share their resumes, examine job requirements and schedule online interviews.

Employers will be able to view resumes, speak with applicants and also schedule online interviews.

Employers can register for the event at form.jotform.com/201946127720149.

Job seekers can register at premiervirtual.com/event/register/wssouthplainsvjf-aug11. A Workforce Solutions Career Center Specialist can help with resumes and can be reached at (866)765-5038.

Nominations open for Top Twenty Under Forty award

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for this year’s Top Twenty Under Forty award.

The award will be presented by the Young Professionals of Lubbock, and awardees will be determined by an independent panel of judges. The 2020 honorees will be recognized at a banquet in November.

Nominated individuals should demonstrate leadership in their careers and be active participants in the community. They must also be between 22 and 40-years-old on or before Sept. 28, and self-nominations are not permitted.

Nominations are due no later than Aug. 23, and nominees will be contacted by the Lubbock Chamber regarding eligibility requirements as the nominations are received.

Nomination forms are available on yplubbock.org.