The Waxahachie City Council on Monday night approved a new hotel development near the intersection of Interstate 35E and U.S. Highway 287 during its regular semimonthly meeting, and also agreed on a new Bahama Buck’s location at the corner of U.S. 77 North and Corporate Drive.

The hotel development will be on an undeveloped 1.83-acre lot at the southwest corner of Rae Boulevard and John Arden Drive, behind the Waxahachie Civic Center. A four-story hotel will be constructed at the site. The city Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the plan in April.

The applicant, Home 2 Suites, is considered an extended-stay hotel, which allows for customers to choose how long they would like to stay at the hotel. The city’s zoning ordinance restricts extended stay hotels to a maximum of 30 days. Home 2 Suites offers amenities such as (but not limited to) a laundry center, fitness center, common area and pool.

Waxahachie’s zoning ordinance mandates that hotels must provide a pool no less than 1,000 square feet in size and a boardroom, meeting room or hospitality room of no less than 1,000 square feet. The applicant had proposed a 600-square-foot pool and a “gathering space” of 1,590 square feet, a common area for hotel guests as well as visitors. The council, though, approved the development with the mandated minimums.

The new Bahama Buck’s, meanwhile, will be located within a retail strip center, North Grove Business Park, which is under construction. Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig said the presence of a drive-through made a special use permit necessary.

A variance was granted that will allow the applicant to forego sidewalk construction along U.S. 77. City manager Michael Scott noted that “the ship has sailed” on sidewalk connectivity along U.S. 77 that far north, because of a dearth of sidewalks on other properties fronting the highway.

Bahama Buck’s is a franchise specializing in shaved ice and other frozen non-alcoholic beverages. It is headquartered in Lubbock and has numerous locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as stores all across the Sun Belt.

Other items

• Councilmembers approved a second ordinance declaring a local state of disaster due to a public health emergency. The latest declaration will remain in effect until Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide disaster declaration expires or is repealed, but also may be repealed or amended by the council. The vote was 4-1, with councilmember Melissa Olson voting against. Olson later stated on her blog that government should not be in the business of picking and choosing which businesses are allowed to open and which aren’t, and that businesses should be free to decide on their own whether or not to open.

• The council approved a public radio system interlocal agreement with Ellis County and the cities of Midlothian and Red Oak as part of its consent agenda. Midlothian approved its part of the agreement at a council meeting last week.

• Mayor David Hill presented three separate proclamations, proclaiming May 3-9 as National Travel and Tourism Week; May as National Preservation Month in Waxahachie; and May 4-9 as National Economic Development Week.

• The proposed Cardinal Road Water Line took steps forward with the approval of an oversized participation agreement with Connell Realty Services, Inc. and a resolution authorizing the reimbursement of the city’s Water Fund from proceeds of future debt associated with said agreement.

• Councilmembers OK’d professional engineering services with Craido Civil Engineering for the rehabilitation of the Wyatt and Hill Street sewer line at a cost of $145,200. The cost is accounted for in the operations and maintenance budget.

• Assistant city manager Albert Lawrence said the city conducted its mobile COVID-19 testing at the Waxahachie Sports Complex on Saturday and it went smoothly, with a total of 78 tests conducted. Mayor Hill expressed his appreciation for the health care workers who performed the tests.

• Scott told the council that $270,000 has been awarded to date out of the $1 million in short-term, no-interest loans to assist small businesses, and a second round of applications will be funded this week.