Sunday

Mar 22, 2020 at 12:01 AM


• Edge Construction, 11919 Frankford Ave., shopping center, $450,000


• Seventeen Services, 6006 Fourth St. Ste. 150, Nail Bar, $98,000


• Teinert Commercial, 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, Lubbock ISD North Elementary, $22.1 million