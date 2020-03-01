Clothes represent your personnel style -- whether you want to put out to the world that you are a successful business person or you are into working out and wear athleasure wear all of the time.

It is the first thing people see when they meet you and immediately, even subconsciously, they make a determination about you based on what you are wearing. That is what I think is so great about clothes and style. You really don’t have to keep up with the latest trends; you only need a few classic pieces to have a great wardrobe.

Little things like adding a nice sport coat to a T-shirt and jeans can change the outfit from shoddy to dressed for success. We had a cowboy come into the store the other day to have a vest fitted. Just that one addition to his outfit made all of the difference. I think adding a button-up vest to many country style outfits really makes the outfit work better. Little things like that can quickly dress up an outfit.

We recently have seen a few of the new Magnaclick shirts. These are the coolest new invention in clothing I have seen lately and they really press out nice. These shirts look like standard button-up men's shirts; howeve,r they use magnets instead of buttons down the front and on the sleeves. They button themselves but still look like a really nice dress shirt. The magnets are built into the shirts and when worn it looks like a nice button-up.

I’m sure it was invented for people who have a difficult time buttoning their shirts, but I think it is the future of dress shirts. No more worrying about that random broken button. The shirt still will close and function correctly. I had to play with the first one I saw for at least 10 minutes because as soon as the magnets get close it buttons the shirt all the way up like magic.

The ones I have seen have mostly been from a company called Van Heusen; however, I think there are several brands making this type of shirt now. It looks like you can get them from Men’s Warehouse, Kohl’s and JCPenney’s I would recommend checking them out if you are in the market for a new shirt.

One of my absolute favorite expressions of personnel style is the automobile. I think the car you drive says a lot about your personality, maybe as much as your personal style. I always go for some sort of sporty old German or American car. My biggest concern when purchasing it is definitely style and how big a grin it puts on my face when I get into it and start it up.

The next thing I look for in an automobile is how well it will hold its value. Many of the older cars, if you pick the right one, you can drive for three, four or five years and sell them for your purchase price. This is rare with newer cars except for things like the Ford GT or Raptor.

You might also find some of the Shelby Mustangs only depreciate a small amount over the first few years. Right now the Toyota Four Runner seems to not depreciate much over the first several years. Buying one a few years old is almost the same as getting a new one. Either way, how you decide to present yourself is important even if just to make yourself feel better about you.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com