Lubbock Aero acquires Chaparral Jet Center

Abilene/Lubbock Aero recently announced the acquisition of Chaparral Jet Center located at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

"Today we celebrate the successful acquisition of Chaparral Jet Center. Our customers will benefit from the expanded footprint of Lubbock Aero at Lubbock Preston Smith International. We are especially pleased to welcome Chaparral Jet Center employees and customers into the Lubbock Aero family." said Richard Casler, general manager of Lubbock Aero.

Chaparral Jet Center is comprised of an executive terminal, aircraft maintenance, storage facility and a fuel farm.

Lubbock Aero is a full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and is a factory service center for Textron and Cirrus Aircraft. Lubbock Aero is owned and operated by Abilene Aero.

^

First National Bank of Floydada celebrates new titles

Two employees at First National Bank Of Floydada are starting the new year with new roles.

Amanda Hinsley has been elected to the board of directors. Hinsley, who is chief financial officer, has been with FNB for 13 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking, Bank Operations Institute. She is active in her community serving on the Chamber of Commerce, Floyd County Ag Committee and the Caprock Hospital Board.

Logan Bradley has been promoted to assistant vice president. Bradley, who is a lending officer, is starting his second year at FNB. He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from West Texas A&M University and is attending the Texas Tech School of Banking. He is also vice president of Floydada Lions Club.

Send business news to sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com. Announcements are due Thursday at noon for Sunday publication.