The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce honored members at its Annual Meeting Luncheon on Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Longtime members and newer faces were recognized during the ceremony.

Joe Rapier of Parkhill, Smith & Cooper was recognized as business person of the year. Rapier recently became the architecture and engineering firm’s first director of innovation after 13 years as president and CEO.

Rapier has been involved with the Chamber for decades, and served as chairman of the board in 2008.

He said it was an honor to be recognized at this point in his career by a group he admires.

“Remembering who the past awardees are, it’s pretty humbling. It’s an all-star list,” Rapier said. “You watch those people and try to model yourself and business after them.”

Paulene Salamon, owner of Kona Ice of South Lubbock, was named ambassador of the year for her involvement in the Chamber Ambassadors group.

Salamon has been actively involved with the Chamber for about two years. She is seen at just about every Chamber event, and said she appreciates the opportunities to connect with other local businesses.

“Lubbock is a tight-knit community and we like to utilize each other’s services,” Salamon said. “There’s nothing better than getting to personally know people who do business in Lubbock.”

Other honorees included volunteer of the year Casey Doyle of Casey Carpet One, entrepreneur/small business of the year DesignEnvy and business of the year StarCare Specialty Health System.