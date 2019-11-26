In case you missed it, Black Friday is already here.

With six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than in 2018, retailers got a jump start this year by unleashing doorbuster deals weeks earlier than usual.

Walmart, for instance, began offering holiday deals for toys, TVs and mini trampolines in late October. Costco started giving Black Friday discounts on electronics including Chromebooks and Dell laptops in mid-November, while Amazon has been running seasonal sales on gadgets, tech accessories and other products for weeks.

"Consumers don’t wait for Thanksgiving or Black Friday anymore and neither do retailers," said Phil Rist, executive vice president of Prosper Insights & Analytics. "Retailers responded this year by offering promotions earlier than ever, with some rolling out holiday deals even before Halloween."

The tradition of Thanksgiving weekend holiday shopping has become a five-day event that stretches across Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. But don’t worry if you're not ready yet — retailers will continue rolling out special offers, incentives and enticements throughout December, retail analysts say.

"Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there’s billions of dollars in shopping still to come," said Matthew Shay, president of the National Retail Foundation.

The National Retail Federation estimates that the holiday season will generate between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion in sales, a potential increase of between 3.8% and 4.2% over last year.

In Austin, consumers plan to spend an average of $677 on holiday purchases this year, $40 more than the national average of $637 and up slightly from $657 in 2018, according to an annual survey by consulting firm Accenture.

Austin shoppers will be looking for more than bargains — 54% said it’s important for retailers to demonstrate environmental awareness. Those surveyed are also taking their own steps, with 57% saying they would give gifts without wrapping them to reduce paper usage.

The desire to shop green has also put vintage in vogue, with 54% surveyed open to giving secondhand gifts and 62% welcoming such gifts.

That’s what Austin merchant Mallary Carroll likes to hear. Her store, Good Company Home at 904 W. 12th St., features a mix of vintage and new furniture and furnishings, locally made ceramics and plants including succulents and potted magnolia, cypress and olive trees.

"People are seeing that giving vintage pieces — like our glass ornaments from the 1920s — are thoughtful and they tell a story," Carroll said. "With trees, you can plant them in the ground, which is nice because it’s something that lives on after the presents are opened."

Another trend being watched by retailers is the increasing popularity of giving experiences over things.

Austin’s milk + honey spa is seeing growing demand for gift cards that can be used for massages, facials, manicures and other services, said founder Alissa Bayer.

"We’re finding that the Millennial generation — and people of all generations — are tending to want things they can experience and remember," said Bayer, who operates four milk + honey spas in Austin. "The beauty of giving someone an experience is that you’re giving them a memory, and you don’t have to worry about buying the wrong size or color."

Extended shopping hours

Even though the holiday shopping started early, Black Friday is still a main event for retailers, with extended hours, special events and early-bird deals.

On Thanksgiving, many national retailers will be open and dangling bargains to lure shoppers in. Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond are among those that will open their doors on the holiday and offer special discounts on items such as TVs, gaming systems, apparel and electronics.

Barton Creek Square and Lakeline Mall will be open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m to 1 a.m. Both malls will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Stores at Round Rock Premium Outlets and San Marcos Premium Outlets will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open overnight through 10 p.m. on Black Friday. The Domain in North Austin will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

While retailers are confident that a strong economy and low unemployment will boost sales, it has also created challenges for local and national merchants seeking to find qualified temporary workers.

Retailers are expected to hire more than 500,000 temporary workers nationwide, according to the National Retail Federation. Macy’s for example, is seeking to fill 80,000 positions this season, while Kohl’s plans to add 90,000 seasonal employees.

At Kohl’s, the hunt to find workers at its store in Sunset Valley began in early September, said store manager Ruby Porter.

"We had a good response and we’ve got a really good team," Porter said. "We’re able to get all the trucks of merchandise out into the store."

Porter is continuing to fill positions, which for some workers will become permanent after the holidays. "If they have interest we ask them to know right in the beginning, and in early December we start to see how many associates we can keep," she said.

’Every single day counts’

One of the biggest challenges for both national and local retailers this season is figuring out how to best compete with e-commerce giant Amazon. Many are doing it by amping up customer service and providing extras like refreshments, entertainment and special appearances that a computer screen can’t offer.

Target says it’s spending $50 million more on payroll during the fourth quarter than it did a year ago in order to have more workers on hand to help shoppers scrambling to get their shopping done.

"This is going to be a very compressed holiday season," Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters at a recent holiday preview. "We lose one full weekend during the holiday. Every single day counts, from Black Friday to Christmas Eve."

Austin home furnishing store Hearth & Soul will be hosting events that draw people together and create a sense of community, said owner Susie Busch Transou.

The store on Exposition Boulevard will kick off Black Friday by serving customers pancakes and mimosas. In December, Hearth & Soul will host an ornament-making class, book signings and photo sessions with elves.

"Customers always tell me they dread holiday shopping because of the frenetic nature of it," Busch Transou said. "But when they come here they tell us how calm they feel. It’s about creating a place to relax and escape the business of every day — that’s what keeps people coming back."

This report includes material from the Associated Press.