Hello Austin:

There are, of course, no end to political statistics, but it still doesn't compare to the wondrous and arcane world of baseball statistics because, if it did, there would be some way I could measure what I saw last night on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" and know for sure whether Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick set some kind of new record.

For 3 minutes and 32 seconds, beginning at the 33:13 mark below, with the classic opening line, "What a moron," Patrick lays into Beto O'Rourke.

I'm sure that's nothing close to a record.

But where I think Patrick and Fox News may have made a little history and established a new mark is that for the last 2 minutes and 45 seconds, Patrick is delivering his diatribe over a chyron — an electronically generated caption superimposed on a television or movie screen — that's picking up on Patrick's bold opening. It reads: "TX LT GOVERNOR: BETO O'ROURKE IS A MORON."

Let's go to the videotape.

Here is Patrick's portion of the show, but it lacks a little bit of the set-up context that you can watch on the complete show.

The host is Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham: ... and alarming language on Trump’s immigration policy from 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. Remember him? But was he always like this? And is Texas really at play in 2020?

A man who’s followed Beto on all these issues up next.

The show goes to a short clip from this appearance by O'Rourke by the border fence in El Paso on "All In with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC in mid-February

Hayes: Would you take the wall down now here?

O'Rourke: Yes ... absolutely.

Ingraham: First, Beto O’Rourke, aka Robert Francis, wanted to tear down the wall protecting his hometown of El Paso from the crime-ridden city of Juarez. Local station reporting, though, that this month is the deadliest in eight years there.

Now radicalized leftist and former darling of he Democratic Party is comparing our country’s immigration laws to — you guessed it — slavery.

There is a clip, speaking in Las Vegas:

O'Rourke: Millions, living in the shadows, working some of the toughest jobs. Lucky to make a minimum wage. Some not even making that. Kept in modern-day bondage, their immigration status used as leverage to keep them down and from fully participating in this country’s success and in our economy, an economy that works too well for too few, not well enough for most Americans.

At this point the chyron reads, BETO O'ROURKE LIKENS IMMIGRATION LAWS TO SLAVERY

This seems a bit of an overstatement. O'Rourke refers here to modern-day bondage, but I think even many conservative critics of immigration make the case that one reason they oppose illegal immigration is because it leaves those workers vulnerable to exploitation that they cannot resist, for fear of deportation, to their detriment, and to the detriment of legal workers who can't compete with workers without any real rights to speak of — can't organize, can't complain — kind of a modern-day bondage.

Ingraham: Joining me now is Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

When you think of our immigration laws, Dan, is slavery the first thing that pops into your mind?

(Patrick is shaking his head. He sighs audibly.)

Patrick: What a moron.

Patrick: You know when he says the economy is not working, it works well for some Americans — Beto, they’re not Americans, they’re not here legally, and it's not slavery.

The only slavery is, as I talked about on your show a few weeks ago, is what the Democrats are doing to those victims of sex trafficking, they’re doing that.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick compares Nancy Pelosi to a 'slaveholder' for her border policyhttps://t.co/iXragv6bOp

— Kenny_ANTI_gop (@Hope012015)April 21, 2019

Patrick: But, for this to be slavery, you know what Beto went on to say, Laura? They’re in slavery because they can’t roam freely across the Texas border. This guy is unbelievable and you know what, his crowds are really diminishing. He drew 35 people at an event in Nevada this past weekend.

Note to President Trump: Beto O'Rourke spoke to a small crowd in Nevada.

Around 35 people here to see Beto O’Rourke at UNLV. The rally was supposed to be held in the courtyard outside, but students told me no one is on campus on Fridays bc it’s mainly a commuter school.pic.twitter.com/zFygogVAe6

— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery)April 26, 2019

.@BetoORourke at a brewery in Henderson, NV encourages the crowd to drink responsibly and adds: “thank you for including democracy in your having a good time”pic.twitter.com/23dJ3nCYkI

— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery)April 27, 2019

.@BetoORourke tells SEIU members “we must have an economic democracy that works for all of us” and says unions are essential to thatpic.twitter.com/2pJQbcP8au

— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery)April 27, 2019

Friday at UNLV in Las Vegas@BetoORourke called climate change the number one driver of his campaign -- today he released his plan to address it. My story with@AriNatterhttps://t.co/u0Gl9VMoqj

— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery)April 29, 2019

Beto in Los Angeles in a crowd of people.#Beto2020pic.twitter.com/2MyvODIJqX

— Vegas for Beto (@VegasForBeto)April 28, 2019

Crowd getting warmed up at the@BetoORourke rally at the Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco today.pic.twitter.com/c2GvjQNgyX

— Lydia O'Connor (@lydiaoconnor)April 28, 2019

This is when chyron switches to TX LT GOVERNOR: BETO O'ROURKE IS A MORON.

Patrick: He’s really out of the race Laura. You know when he ran against Cruz, the Texas media never asked him one hard question.

Ingraham: Not one.

Patrick: They never asked him him one follow-up question.

The guy has no substance whatsoever.

Patrick then segues to reparations.

Patrick: And on reparations, not only on slavery, now he’s talking about, he’s supporting Shelia Jackson Lee’s bill for reparations. Remember Shelia Jackson Lee who thought we landed on Mars and not the Moon and kind of argued about that.

But he wants, listen to what he says. He says, you know we need to give people, we need to force people almost into — he didn’t say re-education camps, but that’s what he means — so we can go face to face, eyeball to eyeball, and that we need to pay reparations.

Patrick: Look there a lot of people in the Northern part of the country who died to free slaves. Should they pay reparations? And the South, they were fighting the war, are we ever going to let that go?

So, the descendants of those in the North who fought to end slavery shouldn't be required to pay reparations because they were on the right side of history, and the descendants of those in the South who fought to preserve slavery shouldn't be required to pay reparations because, isn't it time to let bygones be bygones.

Ingraham: Whatever happened to this guy, though, what happened to this guy? Wasn’t he a little more reasonable not so long ago?

Patrick: (shaking head) No.

Ingraham: Was he always this left wing? He never left the punk rock (inaudible)

Patrick: He is so light in the loafers he floats off the ground at times Laura.

Let me tell you when he ran I watched, and he had $80 million. He was on television, every commercial break, for months and months and he never said anything, never said anything.

Ingraham: Yeah, but Dan why is he tied with Trump. He’s tied with this new head to head polling.

Emerson poll has four Democrats within the margin of error against Trump in Texas, where he beat Clinton by 9 points (Romney beat Obama by 16).https://t.co/pK9lnSGBRapic.twitter.com/6CFHwV0tcK

— Dan Zak (@MrDanZak)April 29, 2019

Patrick: Just name ID Laura, and he’s just now being exposed.

Note to President Trump: In trouble in Texas. Need to work on your name ID. Stop hiding your light under a bushel.

Patrick: And I don’t like to be critical and call someone names, but when you say something so idiotic that he’s talking about, of tearing down the fences, letting people roam, they’re in slavery, we need to force people to — he said in Virginia especially, I guess he hates Virginia — we need to get people to go face to face, eyeball to eyeball to work out these problems.

We don’t have problems in America. We have gone so far from where were in the '50s and the '60s and the' 70s in this country. And are there race issues, of course there are, but we have gone so far except the Democrats like Beto want to pull us back.

Ingraham: Now Dan when you said light in the loafers, you just meant not consequential, correct, you didn’t mean any pejorative?

There is one meaning and one meaning only to that phrase. I think we all know what it is.https://t.co/4BrgoUbn2d

— Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees)April 30, 2019

That’s not what that phrase means - nor what it has ever meant. He just called Beto a homosexual. If he didn’t know that I’d question who isn’t smart.

— REDACTED (@mrshellwinger)April 30, 2019

From the Urban Dictionary.

Light in the Loafers

Refers to a male who is perceived to be gay or homosexual. Specifically a man that has fashion sense, and a cheerful disposition. Loafers refers to shoes. It is implied that the individual is about to fly away like a fairy.

Patrick: No, no, no. no. To me he flaps his arms a lot.

Ingraham: People might think something else

Patrick: No, no, no. I just meant light in the loafers, he’s just a lightweight. He’s flying up.

To continue with the baseball metaphor, if I am calling balls and strikes here, I don't think Patrick meant to suggest that O'Rourke is gay. It would make no sense for him to do that. I just think his mind went from lightweight to the antiquated light in the loafers, without considering the implication, which Ingraham smartly called him on.

Patrick: By the way I have a little tip for you, I understand that tomorrow morning the other Castro brother is going to announce he is not running against John Cornyn for the Texas Senate that’s what I hear tonight.

Ingraham: Ooooh. Interesting.

Patrick: Just a little tip for you.

Ingraham: Very interesting. We got the breaking news from Dan.

That's it. So Nate Silver, somebody, help me. Did Patrick's sustained Beto-bashing over a chyron calling Beto a "moron" set any kind of record last night?