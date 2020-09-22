Navarro College alum and "Cheer" docuseries star Jeremaiah "Jerry" Harris was arrested on a production of child pornography charge on Thursday, Sept. 17.

This report came to light last week, accusing the 21-year old of "enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," according to a report from Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Harris came to fame as he starred in the "Cheer" docuseries, which highlighted the Navarro College Cheer team.

Harris contacted the underage boy on a social media application and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself and send them to Harris, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Additionally, the minor victim informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old, the complaint states.

Harris also allegedly admitted to soliciting explicit photos from dozens of other underage boys and engaging in a sex act with a 15-year-old at a cheer competition.

Navarro College stated that they will not be commenting on the ongoing case.

"Navarro College takes all matters involving the abuse of minors seriously. Out of respect for everyone involved, Navarro College will not comment on ongoing criminal proceedings," officials stated in a post on the school’s social media accounts.

Three days after the FBI raided his home in an upscale Naperville neighborhood, USA Today was the first to report on the raid and criminal investigation.

If convicted, Harris faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison, according to a report from USA Today.