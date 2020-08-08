• Paramount Baptist Church: Paramount Baptist Church, continues to gather for safe, socially distanced, in-person worship gatherings. English services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Spanish language service is at 3 p.m. Reservations are required each week by going to paramount.org/RSVP.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: In-person worship services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Individually pre-packaged elements will be served during communion. To make reservations, call the church office at 359-9483. The service also will be available on the church’s website on Sunday evenings at https://www.beautifulsavioramarillo.org.videos.

• First Christian Church: Sanctuary reopened for in-person worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. The service also will be available on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, is leading a new study on "James and Jude: Brothers of Jesus" at noon on Thursdays in the sanctuary. It will continue to Sept. 10 and include study of both epistles.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church: Requiring the wearing of masks, available at the church, to protect against the COVID virus in its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Wearing of gloves is no longer required. For more information, call 806-376-5244.

• Power Church: Three services; 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Hand sanitizing stations outside and inside the church in various places. Facemasks optional; not providedYouth conference is Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-11 p.m. (doors open at 4:50). Open to students grade 6-12, completely free. Will be an epic night of laser tag, food, worship, giveaways and more.

• Trinity Fellowship — Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at every campus (no childcare available). Onsite Sunday services will continue with 100% capacity with physical distancing. Visit TFC.org/Campuses for service times near you. Digital weekend services (Church Online) on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on all platforms.

• Anna Street Church: Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, services also will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Open for in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Safety precautions in place. Masks strongly encouraged. Live streaming of services available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• First Baptist Church: Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged.

• Polk Street United Methodist: Worship service at 10:55 a.m. Facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitation are encouraged to help everyone feel comfortable worshiping together. On-line and television ministry will continue.

• First Presbyterian Church: People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays but do not want to wear a facemask can worship in their cars through their online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to "fpcguest" and the password is "fpcguest." For those who choose to join us for worship in sanctuary on Sundays, everyone asked to adhere to extensive guidelines including requirement to wear facemask — provided if necessary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. for Sunday evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR.

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church: Has resumed both morning and evening worship services at normal times. Welcome all members and guests to come in person, but will continue streaming both services for those who need to stay home due to the virus. Other Church Activities remain cancelled until further notice.

• Central Church of Christ: Fully open. Proper social distancing and other safety precautions, individually packaged communion kits; half the pews open for seating; all asked to wear a mask. Let us know with our digital check-in! Click the button to check in digitally, tell us if you're participating online or in person, and submit. (amarillocentral.org)

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Has returned to one service only at 9:30 a.m. At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium. If you visit with others outside, observe social distancing.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only. Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person and per the guidelines each Sunday morning. Anyone who fails the screening test will be asked to go home and/or get tested. Masks will be made available for any worshipper that needs a mask. Church will remain closed for other gatherings until we determine it is appropriate to let those resume.

• Second Baptist Church: Masks required; safe distancing — no handshakes or hugs; hand santizer available; no beverages or food in the building.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines; extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon, Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: Safety procedures in place including social distancing and extra sanitizing. Members encouraged to give online as offering plates will not be passed, but they can be dropped in drop box in guest entrance foyer before and after services. Special sections for attendees 65 and older provided at south side of auditorium and attendees of that age group encouraged to park and enter on south side of the building.

